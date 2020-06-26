Kate Middleton receives sad news during lockdown at Sandringham The Duchess is patron of Action on Addiction

The Duchess of Cambridge is extremely passionate about all of her patronages. Kate works closely with each and every one of them, so she would have naturally been devastated to hear that Action on Addiction's The Brink Café has been forced to close due to the pandemic.

Announcing the news on their website, the charity which works with people affected by drug and alcohol addiction, said that they were "very sorry" to announce the news and that it was a "very sad moment" for them.

MORE: Kate Middleton celebrates happy baby news – details

The Duchess first visited The Brink in 2012

They added: "Due to the financial impact of Covid-19 The Brink Café, Liverpool, will not re-open but our full range of therapeutic addiction services for individuals and families in Liverpool will continue.

"These services, which are funded by Liverpool City Council and other trusts and foundations, are unaffected by the decision to close The Brink Café and we thank them for their continued support."

Kate will have no doubt been saddened to hear of the closure of the dry bar, especially after seeing first-hand the help they provided the community.

READ: Dream day job! Kate Middleton always has the best time on royal duty - see the photos

The café has been forced to close because of the pandemic

The royal first visited The Brink back in 2012, where she served non-alcoholic drinks, one of which was a smoothie named after her.

Last December she paid the dry bar another visit, this time accompanied by none other than Mary Berry and the engagement was filmed for Mary's special Christmas show, A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired on 16 December. The visit saw Mary rustle up non-alcoholic cocktails whilst Kate handed them out to guests. The celebrity chef also made the most of their meeting to quiz the royal about her waitressing past.

"Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing," Kate tells Mary in one of the clips. "Were you good?" asks Mary, to which the Duchess laughs and replies: "No, I was terrible!"