The Duke of Sussex has spoken of his pride as he appeared in a new video message to support the launch of Walking With The Wounded's (WWTW), gruelling new challenge. The Walk of Oman will see a team of ex-military personnel attempt to walk across Oman at an approximate total distance of 248 miles (400km) over the course of 21 days, starting in November 2020.

Speaking about the initiative from his Los Angeles home, Harry in his role as expedition patron, said: "At the end of this year, a year that has seen unprecedented global challenges, a group of veterans will be tackling a challenge unlike anything they've faced before.

"Facing searing temperatures and pulling a cart that weighs more than three times their own body weight, these veterans will need to summon incredible physical and mental strength.

"I am proud once again to support them and support the veterans whose courage, determination and resilience is a credit to all of us who have served.

"To the men and women selected for this team, good luck. I know people all over the world will be cheering you on."

Harry during a trek to the South Pole with WWTW in 2013

The Walk of Oman is in partnership with the Omani armed forces, with support from the royal office of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. The ambitious trek pays homage to the legendary travels Wilfred Thesiger took across the Arabian Peninsula in the 1940s.

The team of ex-service personnel, all of whom have physical or cognitive injuries, will endure hunger, thirst and extreme temperatures to highlight the courage and determination of the men and women who have been wounded while serving their countries, and to draw attention to the support needed in their transition to civilian life. Details of the selection process and expedition team will be announced in the next couple of months.

Harry took part in a 200-mile trek to the South Pole with WWTW in 2013, as well as an expedition to the North Pole in 2011. WWTW supports injured veterans who have served in the Armed Forces and their families, empowering them to regain their independence, thrive and contribute in our communities.

