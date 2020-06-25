A look back at the outfits Kate Middleton wore to her children's christenings – and the sweet meanings behind them The Duchess has chosen a cream outfit every time

The Duchess of Cambridge has looked beautiful at every one of her three children's christenings – and have you noticed that she always wears a similar look for the special celebrations? At each of the royal christenings for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis she has chosen to wear a gorgeous cream outfit.

Loading the player...



WATCH: British royal christenings

The colour perfectly matches her children's christening gown, which is a beige lace and satin robe. The robe is a replica of the intricate dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. The original, which was last worn in 2004, is now too delicate to be worn and has been replaced by a new version made by the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly. Cream, a variation of white, also symbolises innocence, purity, faith and peace – all fitting qualities for a baby's christening.

MORE: 12 times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice sweetly co-ordinated their outfits

Her choice of colour isn't the only similarity between Kate's christening looks. The Duchess has sweetly opted to wear her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen for each service, accessorising with millinery by Jane Taylor. Isn't that lovely?

Kate proudly carries a baby Prince George at his christening

For Prince George's christening in 2013, Kate wore a beautiful ruffled skirt suit and a floral pillbox hat. She later recycled the entire look for a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2016 – we'd love to see her wear it again and again!

MORE: Why the Queen always carries her handbag indoors

Kate, William and Prince George at baby Princess Charlotte's christening

Princess Charlotte's christening was held in July 2015, and this time Kate opted for a beautiful coat dress with wide lapels. Her hair was swept up in her signature updo, and fixed with another beautiful matching hat.

Kate's statement bandeau headband stole the show at Louis' christening

And in 2018 at her youngest Prince Louis' christening, the royal opted for her most statement look, wearing a beautiful bandeau headband with her Alexander McQueen puff shoulder dress. Her pearl floral earrings finished the look off perfectly, which are one of her favourite pairs by British jewellery designer Cassandra Goad. Do you have a favourite look from over the years?