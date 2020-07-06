Mike Tindall talks emotional reunion with dad after five months apart The sports star was finally able to visit his parents amid lockdown

Mike Tindall has opened up about the emotional moment he was finally able to see his parents by visiting them at home in their garden. Speaking to HELLO! in this week's issue, the former rugby star revealed that the family were reunited after five long months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Take a peek inside Mike and Zara Tindall's Gloucestershire home

"It was great to see them – there is nothing quite like seeing them in person," said Mike. "It was still not like normal as we had to sit in the garden and stay apart, but it was a really nice few hours with them."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall takes us on his gruelling bike ride for charity

The family reunion comes shortly after the sportsman and dad-of-two helped to raise £250,000 for The Cure Parkinson's Trust by cycling 137km (85miles) through the Gloucestershire countryside near his Gatcombe Park home. Spurring Mike on was the fact that his father Philip, 73, has battled Parkinson's disease for nearly 20 years.

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals who's the boss in his and Zara's relationship

It was a real family affair involving his wife Zara, the Queen's granddaughter, and the couple's two daughters Lena, two, and Mia, six. "I did a lot of riding with Lena on my back, which helps with the resistance part," said Mike. "Mia and I also did lots of cycling together, and Zara trained with me, so it has been a bit of a family training programme."

"Zara trained with me, so it has been a bit of a family training programme," said Mike

Mike's fundraising challenge, Raid Local, saw more than 1,000 people take part from across the world, led by Mike and a squad of celebrity friends including World Champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Olympic skeleton racer Amy Williams and Rugby World Cup winner Iain Balshaw.

As lockdown measures continue to ease in the UK, Mike says he and his family are "slowly but surely" adjusting to a "new normal".

"Mia has been back at school for a bit now, and she's been so happy, it's great to see," he said. And if restrictions allow, a date night might be on the cards for Mike and Zara, who are looking forward to celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on 30 July. "We'd love to go out for dinner," said Mike, "but we'll just have to wait and see".

Visit cureparkinsons.org.uk and pick up the new issue of HELLO! out this week for the full interview.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.