Mike Tindall began a new fundraising challenge this weekend, for a cause that's very close to home. The down-to-earth royal shared a photo to his Instagram Stories on Sunday morning which showed him and a small group of friends on their bikes. Mike captioned the picture: "And we are off #RaidLocal @cureparkinsonstrust."

The dad-of-two is taking part in the ambitious Raid Local cycle ride in aid of the charity Cure Parkinson's Trust, of which he is Patron. The challenge, which had to be adapted from a large group event due to the pandemic, will see over 100 cyclists around the world take on a jaw-dropping 3700m ascent that covers 137km.

In the afternoon, Mike posted a video updating his followers on his progress. He said: "So we've just stopped, we are 85 km in, I believe we are somewhere around halfway of climbing. So hopefully we've now got to decide what we do, we've done the loop so we've got to decide whether we do the loop again or climb some hills or do something else…

"Hope everyone is doing well… Hope everyone who's taking part is having fun. We are trying to keep it all socially distanced, and we've just stopped to refuel and then on the road again. Please donate if you can..." In a video posted to his Instagram grid on Saturday, the star discussed his dad's diagnosis and explained more about why the fundraising effort was so important to him personally.

Mike explained how his dad's diagnosis motivated him to raise money

Mike said: "I don't want to see another son or daughter have to go through what I've had to go through with my dad. My dad has had Parkinson's for 20 years and I've watched a strong purposeful role model slowly be eaten away by this disease. I probably didn't give it enough respect when he told me he had it… I seriously regret that now."

