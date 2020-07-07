Meghan Markle teams up with Michelle Obama for special event The Duchess of Sussex has an exciting upcoming engagement

The Duchess of Sussex will join former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at a three-day virtual event that aims to achieve gender equality worldwide. Meghan, 38, will be one of the guest speakers at the Girl Up Global Leadership Summit from 13 to 15 July.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan speak with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Before marrying Prince Harry, the Duchess was long an advocate of women's rights and gender equality. The former Suits star delivered a powerful speech at the UN Women Conference in 2015, where she recalled writing a letter at the age of 11, asking a soap manufacturer to change its sexist TV advert.

Michelle Obama will deliver a special message to attendees at the summit, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas will take part in a Q&A. Priyanka, who is known for her philanthropy work and is a supporter of education for girls, was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018. The Duchess also got the opportunity to meet the former First Lady when she attended Michelle's talk at London's South Bank centre in December 2018. Meghan also interviewed Michelle for her guest-edited edition of British Vogue last September.

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the royal wedding in 2018

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and through leadership development training, it gives girls the resources and platform to start a movement for social change wherever they are.

It comes as Harry and Meghan joined a video call with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights.

The Sussexes are temporarily residing at a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after stepping back from royal life in March.

