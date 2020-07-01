Meghan Markle has released a special message following the announcement that the September issue of British Vogue magazine, which she guest-edited, has been awarded The Diversity Initiative of the Year Award at the PPA Awards. Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, who worked with Meghan on the Forces for Change issue, was also awarded the Editor of the Year Award.

The special September issue also holds a Vogue record; it is the fastest-selling issue in the magazine's 104-year history, selling out in under ten days.

Meghan and British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful

"I'm honoured to have this very special issue recognised," Meghan, 38, said of the award. "Creating Forces for Change with Edward was an opportunity to have the September Issue of Vogue reflect the world as we see it - beautiful and strong in its diversity. Huge congratulations to Edward who helped bring this to light, and for his additional honour of being awarded 'best editor' by PPA."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Edward Enninful and Meghan Markle talk about the Duchess' Vogue cover

Edward added: "I'm truly honoured that British Vogue's September Issue guest edited by the inimitable Duchess of Sussex has won the Diversity Initiative of the Year Award. Together we will continue to challenge the cultural conversation, champion inclusivity, and be a proactive part of the change needed in the world. Many thanks to Meghan and my amazing team, the best an editor could ask for."

The September issue of British Vogue

Earlier this year, Edward shared a behind-the-scenes video showing him talking to the Duchess about the September issue, during which he revealed their collaboration came about when he got a text from Meghan asking if he would help with her Smart Works capsule clothing collection. He recalled being asked to a meeting at Kensington Palace, where the Duchess asked the editor-in-chief if he would be willing to let her guest-edit an issue of British Vogue.

In the video, he tells Meghan: "You have an editor's eye, I've never seen anything like it. You were so thorough from beginning to end." He also added that he was "so excited" when he walked into Kensington Palace to meet Meghan for editorial planning, to which Meghan bashfully responded: "Oh my gosh."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Transformation

However, the mother-of-one did reveal that she had left the fashion element "to the professionals," saying: "I did say, 'Can you do Commonwealth fashion?' 'Can you do sustainability? 'Can we make sure the point of view is really in the right ethos?' And then I'll leave it to the experts." Edward sweetly responded: "You wanted to focus on women who are changing the world, women who are doing incredible things, which really is in line with what we do at British Vogue."

The Duchess of Cambridge famously appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2016 to celebrate its centenary, in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. She is the most senior royal to grace the cover since Diana, Princess of Wales, who featured four times, including a posthumous appearance in October 1997.