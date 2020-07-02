Meghan Markle catches fan off-guard with personal phone call - see what they spoke about The Duchess phoned up a youth organisation in Wisconsin

The Duchess of Sussex has made a follow-up call to the head of a youth organisation in Wisconsin, a source close to Meghan confirms to HELLO! Michael Johnson, who is the President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, shared a tweet of a Facebook post outlining the details of his second conversation with the Duchess.

READ: Meghan Markle stuns onlookers with her 'perfect' Spanish

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry delivers passionate speech on Princess Diana's birthday

Mr Johnson wrote: "I am blown away by Meghan Markle!! She called me again today while my wife and kids were in the car and said, 'Hey Michael this is Meghan I am just checking in.' We talked for about 10 min about a lot of things including Althea and her well-being. We also talked about some plans she support but I can’t share yet... so stay tuned. I love how poised and down to earth she is, her passion, her commitment to children and how she is following up with genuine love and support. Meghan you are amazing and if you ever wanted to work for Boys & Girls Clubs in Wisconsin we would hire you in a minute."

Meghan Markle is the real deal and we appreciate her at Boys & Girls Clubs! pic.twitter.com/YMT78Xv3LW — Michael Johnson (@MJohnsonCEO) July 1, 2020

It comes after Mr Johnson previously shared on social media that he had spoken with Prince Harry and Meghan on 27 June. He explained to Wisconsin news outlet Channel 3000 that he had put Meghan in touch with Althea Bernstein, a young Black woman from Madison, who was allegedly a victim of a terrible racist hate crime involving the spraying of lighter fuel in her face.

The President and CEO told the news station: "[Althea] and Meghan talked about the importance of self care and allowing herself to heal. And she applauded her for the way that she responded and pretty much said, 'Hey Michael, give me her cellphone number. I want to stay in touch. And let me know when you want me to come back and talk to people in Wisconsin.'"

MORE: Prince Harry delivers passionate speech on Princess Diana's birthday

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life in March

Last week it was confirmed that the Sussexes have signed with the New-York based Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. It's understood that the couple will be engaging in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums in future. Harry and Meghan will continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equity, mental health and environmental concerns. The high-profile agency lists the Obamas, the Clintons and Oprah Winfrey among its clients.

Harry and Meghan also paid a visit to social justice enterprise Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, where they donned aprons and protective face masks while helping to make baked goods for the community.

Details of the Sussexes' non-profit organisation Archewell are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. Harry, Meghan and one-year-old Archie are currently residing at actor Tyler Perry's mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after moving to the city from Vancouver Island in Canada in March.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.