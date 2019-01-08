Arthur Chatto has a Poldark moment in shirtless six pack snap Woah!

Lady Sarah Chatto's 19-year-old son Arthur Chatto has sparked plenty of comments with his latest Instagram snap! The handsome young royal shared a shot of himself walking the landscape of the Lochnagar mountain in Scotland, showing off his toned physique in the Poldark-like photograph. "Trekking in the Scottish Highlands," he captioned it, prompting plenty of admiring comments from his followers. "Oh well, needless to say that I was not expecting such a view," one joked, while another said sweetly: "I believe your grandma Princess Margaret and grandpa Antony Armstrong-Jones are smiling from above."

Image: Instagram @artchatto

Arthur often posts work out pictures and snapshots from his active adventures to his 94,000 Instagram followers – and has become known as one of the most handsome young royal men alongside his brother Sam. The siblings are children to Lady Sarah and her husband Daniel Chatto.

Sam, 22, also boasts 46,000 followers on Instagram, though he often posts meaningful messages and insights into his passion for yoga. The 22nd-in-line to the throne recently revealed he is training to be a yoga teacher, sharing on Monday: "I also had the most amazing six weeks in India, four of which were spent completing my 200hr Yoga Teacher Training! Although I have no plans of teaching anytime soon, it was an incredibly eye opening experience which I am so deeply grateful for… So grateful and so excited for a new year full of deeper connections with myself and those around me."

According to his account, Arthur has kept more with royal tradition and attended Eton College, following the footsteps of his second cousins, Princes William and Harry. He took part in the Combined Cadet Course during his time there. He also previously carried the Queen's train at the Order of The British Empire service in 2012 in his role as a page boy. We wonder what she thinks of his shirtless selfies!