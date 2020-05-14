Birthday celebrations for the royal family as Princess Margaret's granddaughter turns 18 It's a momentous day for Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Happy birthday to Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who is celebrating her landmark 18th birthday. Lady Margarita is the only daughter of David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, and his estranged wife, Serena Armstrong-Jones. She is also the only granddaughter of the late Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister.

Lady Margarita with her parents and older brother, Charles

Lady Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones was born in 2002 at the Portland Hospital in London, a younger sister for Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, now 20. She was named after her paternal grandmother, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, both of whom died shortly before her birth.

MORE: Baby joy for the Queen and the British royal family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

When she was just eight-years-old, Lady Margarita was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, alongside Lady Louise Windsor, Grace van Cutsem and Eliza Lopes, the then three-year-old granddaughter of the Duchess of Cornwall.

MORE: Who is David Armstrong-Jones? Everything you need to know about Princess Margaret's son

Lady Margarita and her parents with the Queen and Prince Philip

Margarita's father, meanwhile, is the eldest of two children born to Princess Margaret and her former husband, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. He has a younger sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, who maintains a close relationship with their aunt, the Queen – who is also one of the Earl's godparents. Princess Margaret passed away in 2002, while Antony died in 2017. In October 1993, David married Serena in front of 650 guests, including Elton John, Diana, Princess of Wales, Jerry Hall, the Aga Khan, and ex-King Constantine of Greece.

MORE: How Princess Margaret made royal history at her wedding with Antony Armstrong-Jones

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones with their two children

From 2000 until 2002, David, Serena and their son Charles lived at Kensington Palace with his mother, Princess Margaret, in her declining years. David also notably stood guard along with Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward at the lying-in-state of their grandmother, the Queen Mother. David - who is 21st in line to the throne - founded his own company making bespoke furniture under his professional name, David Linley, in 1985. He has also written books about furniture and styling the home.

MORE: Royal teens! 11 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, and his estranged wife, Serena Armstrong-Jones

Earlier this year, the royal family was rocked by the news that David and Serena had "amicably agreed" to divorce after 26 years of marriage. In a statement, a spokesman for the Snowdons said: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."