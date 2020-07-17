The Queen to celebrate exciting milestone this weekend Her Majesty is currently staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip

The Queen is set to reach an incredible milestone on Saturday – she will have reigned for 25,000 days. Her Majesty is the nation's longest-serving monarch, and became sovereign on 6 February 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI, when she was just 25.

On Saturday, the Queen will have been monarch for 68 years, five months and 12 days – or an incredible 25,000 days – almost 1,800 days longer than the previous record reign set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

In 2015, the monarch overtook the record of 23,226 days, 16 hours and 30 minutes set by the late Queen Victoria to become the country's longest-reigning monarch, but admitted the royal record was "not one to which I have ever aspired".

"Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception," she said at the time.

No doubt the Queen will mark the day privately at Windsor Castle, where she is currently isolating with her husband Prince Philip and the limited number of staff who have been running the royal couple's household during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have both been staying at their Windsor residence since March, and have since marked occasions including the monarch's 94th birthday and Prince Philip's 99th birthday privately.

Her Majesty will, however, make a return to royal duties on Friday when she welcomes Captain Sir Tom Moore to Windsor Castle for a special investiture ceremony. Set to take place in the castle quadrangle, the personal open-air ceremony is believed to be the first occasion of its kind.

Announcing the news earlier this week, Buckingham Palace said: "During the ceremony, the Queen will use the sword that belonged to her father, George VI and will award Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor."

Captain Sir Thomas Moore’s award was formally announced by Downing Street back in May.

