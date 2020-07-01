The Queen planning summer break in Scotland when restrictions lift - report The monarch has been residing at Windsor Castle since March

The Queen could still be able to enjoy her annual summer holiday in Balmoral, according to reports. The 94-year-old monarch has been isolating with the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, at Windsor Castle since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the UK in March. The Sun reports that Her Majesty could leave for her Scottish residence via helicopter around 1 August when restrictions on the over-70s will be lifted. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the reports.

Balmoral is the royal family's private residence, located in Aberdeenshire in Scotland and is said to be one of the Queen's favourite places. Originally purchased by Prince Albert in 1852, the estate is the private property of the royal family, and unlike other royal residences such as Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, it is not owned by the Crown. The monarch usually spends her summer holidays in Balmoral, arriving at the end of July and staying until the end of the summer.

In previous years, the Queen and her family have been known to attend public events while staying in Scotland, namely the Braemar Gathering. However, this year's Highland Games, which were due to take place on 5 September, have been cancelled amid the pandemic.

The Queen, Prince Philip and their children at Balmoral in 1960

While other members of the royal family have begun to resume some of their engagements in-person, the Queen has been largely carrying out her duties remotely from Windsor Castle. Last month, she joined her first video call with the Princess Royal to speak with carers and has been conducting her weekly audiences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

A scaled-back version of the Queen's official birthday, known as Trooping the Colour, took place at Windsor Castle in June, with Her Majesty watching the ceremony in the quadrangle.

