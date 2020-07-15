Captain Tom Moore to receive knighthood from the Queen in person at Windsor Castle The war veteran has raised over £32m for NHS Charities Together

Fundraising war veteran Captain Tom Moore is set to receive his knighthood from the Queen in person during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday 17 July, where he will be accompanied by members of his family.

READ: The Queen left most amused by serviceman's exercise regime during video call

Loading the player...

WATCH: Captain Tom reacts to knighthood news on Good Morning Britain

Buckingham Palace says: "During the ceremony, the Queen will use the sword that belonged to her father, George VI and will award Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor." The ceremony will take place within the confines of Windsor Castle, so there will be no viewing positions for the public. Captain Sir Thomas Moore’s award was formally announced by Downing Street back in May.

In a tweet shared by his family, Captain Tom said: "I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me."

A message from Tom 'I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me'#FridayWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/zha2bCIMzi — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) July 15, 2020

Captain Tom raised over £32 million for NHS Charities Together after walking 100 lengths of his garden, ahead of his 100th birthday on 30 April. He initially set out to raise £1,000. On the day of his milestone birthday, he received thousands of cards, including a special telegram from the Queen and the occasion was marked with a flypast from the RAF and the British Army. Her Majesty also approved Captain Tom's promotion to Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College Harrogate.

Members of the royal family have praised Captain Tom's fundraising efforts, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge calling him an "incredible one-man fundraising machine," in their birthday tribute. The Duchess of Cornwall has also spoken of her pride at watching the war veteran completing his 100 laps, saying: "That wonderful man, Captain Tom, walking around and raising all that money - that sort of thing makes you proud to be British, doesn't it."

MORE: Schoolboy sends the Queen a handmade word search in case she was lonely – and was shocked when she replied

The Queen attended Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle in June

Friday will mark the Queen's first public appearance since she watched the scaled-down Trooping the Colour ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday in June. The monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, have been residing at their Berkshire residence since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the UK in March.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.