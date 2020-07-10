The Queen sends sweet note to young boy who sent her a 'happiness word search' during lockdown The royal has been self-isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle

The Queen has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Philip, and while she has spent her days horse riding and participating in a few Zoom calls, it seems the monarch has also been busy with a special word search sent to her by a thoughtful seven-year-old boy.

Timothy Madders, of Billericay in Essex, created a "happiness word search" with hidden words including "smile", "family", "holiday" and "sunshine" for her Majesty and sent it to her during lockdown, accompanied by a sweet note.

The Queen and Prince Philip are self-isolating at Windsor Castle

"Dear Queen Elizabeth, You might be feeling sad or lonely during lockdown, so I thought I could make a word search for you to cheer you up. Love from Timothy Madders," it read.

Luckily for him, the youngest received a reply from the Queen – who seems to have been delighted with the special gift.

The letter, from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting, Philippa de Pass, said: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your kind letter, and for the puzzle you have created especially for Her Majesty.

The monarch was delighted with the thoughtful gift

"Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated, and The Queen hopes that you too are keeping safe and well in the current situation.

"I am to thank you very much indeed for writing as you did at this time."

The Queen has been seen on very few occasions since lockdown began. Most recently, the 94-year-old was pictured horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The lovely pictures released in May showed the monarch, who appeared to be in good health and good spirits, riding Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony. Her Majesty wore jodhpurs, a green blazer and a pink headscarf as she rode Fern across a large, perfectly manicured lawn.

Two images were released on behalf of the Queen, both of them taken from an appropriate social distance by PA Media photographer in Windsor Home Park.