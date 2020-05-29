Sarah Ferguson's emotional message for Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day Mother and daughter are very close

Sarah, Duchess of York has penned a message of support to her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, on what would have been her wedding day to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair were due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, London on Friday 29 May, but have been forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alongside a sweet childhood photo of Beatrice, the Duchess wrote in an Instagram post: "Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown. The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all."

It was thought that Beatrice and property developer Edoardo were residing at the Princess' apartment at St James's Palace, but Sarah revealed last week that her eldest daughter and future son-in-law are isolating with Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale at her £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton.

Sarah is currently living with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Yorks have been delivering food parcels and care packages to NHS staff at London hospitals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019 after he proposed during a weekend break in Italy. The groom-to-be consulted Mayfair atelier to design Beatrice's three-stone diamond engagement ring. Buckingham Palace released a statement from the newly-engaged couple at the time, who said: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

The Duke and Duchess of York, who are long-time friends with Edoardo's family, said of the engagement: "We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

