Kate Middleton and Prince William react to Princess Beatrice's surprise wedding The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their thoughts on social media

It was a shock to royal fans everywhere when Princess Beatrice announced she had secretly wed fiancé Edoardo Mapello Mozzi on Friday 17 July. With well-wishes flooding in from all over, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted their kind words of support to the newlyweds on Sunday.

Taking to their Kensington Royal Instagram account, the royal couple shared an official photo of Beatrice and her new husband standing two metres apart from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The sweet picture was captioned with a "Just Married" gif as well as a kind message, which read: "Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!"

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry

The kind couple also retweeted a message from The Royal Family official Twitter account, which shared the same message alongside a photo of the newlyweds heading out of the church after their ceremony. In addition, The Royal Family Instagram also posted the same photo that Prince William and Kate Middleton shared, and the post was liked by Edoardo as well as the Cambridges.

Beatrice and Edoardo's official wedding photos were released on Saturday night. The stunning images, taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler, showed Beatrice and Edoardo leaving the church hand-in-hand following the intimate service, which was attended by just their closest family members.

Beatrice looked stunning in a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from Her Majesty The Queen, while her new husband was smart in his morning suit. Like most royal brides, the Princess kept the identity of the designer secret until her big day.

Princess Beatrice and her new husband exit the chapel Image: Benjamin Wheeler

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent best wishes to the happy couple

In an unusual move, the wedding was not announced in advance and pictures of the ceremony were not immediately released.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family."

