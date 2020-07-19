More photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi royal wedding ceremony released The Queen's granddaughter tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony on Friday

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony on Friday, and on Sunday, the groom shared new pictures of the special day on his Instagram account. The photos – which appeared to be a teaser since they were not on his page for too long - looked to have been taken just after they said their vows, showing them posing in the grounds at Royal Lodge. In one beautiful picture, the newly-weds are hand-in-hand walking down the steps following their nuptials, with Beatrice's childhood home, Royal Lodge, visible in the background. Another candid image showed them looking into the distance while standing outside in the garden.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day (Benjamin Wheeler)

The third was a close-up portrait of the pair looking incredibly loved-up. Edoardo's wedding ring could be seen, while Beatrice wore a beautiful gold bracelet. Alongside the snapshots, the dad-of-one posted a heartfelt caption dedicated to his new wife, writing the words of E. E. Cumming's poem, I Carry Your Heart With Me (I Carry It In), which was read at the ceremony.

Beatrice and Edoardo on their special day (photo credit Benjamin Wheeler)

He wrote: "I carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart) i am never without it (anywhere i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling) I fear no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet) I want no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true) and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing is you.

The happy couple tied the knot at All Saints Chapel

"Here is the deepest secret nobody knows (here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud and the sky of the sky of a tree called life; which grows higher than the soul can hope or mind can hide) and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart. I carry your heart (i carry it in my heart)."

The pictures were later shared on the official Royal Family Instagram page alongside a touching message which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day."

Beatrice and Edoardo with the Queen and Prince Philip (credit Benjamin Wheeler)

The happy couple said 'I do' in front of a small number of close family and friends, including the Queen and Prince Philip, who featured in one of the official wedding pictures released on Saturday, which were taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler.

The ceremony took place at 11am, and was followed by a low-key reception. According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules, and it featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer and a dartboard.

They also offered guests speciality cocktails and bespoke catering. The bride and groom had clearly thought of everything and even hired a bouncy castle which was no doubt enjoyed by Edoardo's four-year-old son Wolfie.

