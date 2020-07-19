Prince Charles and Camilla react to Princess Beatrice's surprise wedding The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall congratulated the newly-weds on social media

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have sent a public message to congratulate niece Princess Beatrice, following her surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday morning. The royal couple, via their official Instagram account Clarence House, shared the two official wedding photos from the happy couple's special day, including the one of Beatrice and Edoardo standing with the Queen and Prince Philip outside All Saints Chapel, and wrote: "Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding. The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Princess Beatrice's wedding

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Beatrice gets married in intimate ceremony

What's more, Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding day fell on Camilla's birthday! The Duchess turned 73 on Friday, and ahead of the royal wedding, Clarence House released a new photo of the Duchess to mark the occasion.

The Queen, via the Royal Family Instagram account, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, via Kensington Palace's official social media pages, also paid tribute to Camilla on her special day.

Prince Charles and Camilla congratulated Princess Beatrice following her wedding day

READ: All the details on Princess Beatrice's stunning wedding dress

The Queen had a lot to celebrate on Friday too. Not only did she get to see her granddaughter get married, but she also went to meet Sir Captain Tom Moore. A few hours after watching Beatrice tie the knot, the monarch drove over to Windsor Castle to knight the 100-year-old war veteran.

Prince Charles with niece Princess Beatrice

Tom had won the hearts of the nation after raising more than £32 million for the NHS Charities Together, having walked 100 laps of his garden before his milestone birthday in April.

MORE: Inside Princess Beatrice's low-key wedding reception

Watching Beatrice tie the knot would have meant a lot for the Queen, as her granddaughter was wearing the royal's Norman Hartnell gown, which she loaned to the bride for her special day. It was a very moving choice from Beatrice, since the designer made the monarch's own wedding dress and coronation dress, and also created Princess Margaret's wedding gown.

Beatrice wore a vintage gown loaned by the Queen on her special day

Beatrice accessorised her wedding dress with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was another sweet nod - as the Queen wore the tiara on her own royal wedding day. She wore her hair in a pretty half-up style and completed her elegant bridal look with soft, glowing makeup.

The ceremony took place at 11am and was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family, who all adhered to government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.