Another secret royal wedding took place after Princess Beatrice's big day Eleonore von Habsburg and Jerome d'Ambrosio tied the knot in a civil ceremony

Royal watchers were delighted to hear that Princess Beatrice had secretly tied the knot with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. But it wasn't just the British royals who have celebrated a wedding in the past week.

On Monday 20 July, Austrian Archduchess Eleonore von Habsburg and her partner Jerome d'Ambrosio exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Monaco, with their nearest and dearest in attendance.

The couple had planned a large church wedding but due to coronavirus restrictions, their plans changed and they opted for a smaller civil ceremony at a registry office, HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! can reveal.

The 26-year-old bride, who is a member of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, looked absolutely stunning in an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress, which she paired with a delicate fascinator by Stephen Jones and diamond drop earrings.

The bride and groom flanked by their parents and the Mayor of Monaco (far left)

Eleonore, a jewellery designer, said "I do" to her fiancé Jerome, who looked smart in a navy suit and silk blue tie. The couple posed for official photos as they exchanged rings.

Eleonore and Jerome chose to have their respective sisters Gloria and Olivia act as witnesses. The civil ceremony was attended by their closest family members, after which a larger group of guests were invited to toast the couple at a socially distanced lunch.

As soon as restrictions are lifted, the bride and groom plan to celebrate a larger church wedding as planned.

The couple pictured shortly after their 2019 engagement

The newlyweds met three years ago on a plane, flying from London to Nice. They announced their engagement exclusively in HOLA! in March 2019. Jerome, 34, a Belgian race car driver, was previously married to actress and producer Natalie Sifferman from 2013 to 2015.

Eleonore is the daughter of Karl von Habsburg, a politician and head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, and Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza de Kászon et Impérfalva, an art collector and member of the Thyssen-Bornemisza family. Eleonore's paternal great-grandparents, Charles I of Austria and Zita of Bourbon-Parma, were the last Emperor and Empress of Austria.

