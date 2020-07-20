The two surprising guests at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding revealed There were some unknown faces at the big day

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were forced to scrap plans for a wedding guestlist of hundreds of people due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while a statement has revealed that the final ceremony included only "close family", there were two surprising guests in attendance: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's niece and nephew, Coco and Freddie, the children of his sister Natalia Yeomans. The two children took on the role of bridesmaid and pageboy, alongside Edoardo's four-year-old son Christopher (also known as Wolfie), who played both pageboy and best man.

Despite there being a select few children at the ceremony, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not at the wedding. Princess Charlotte and Prince George acted as bridesmaid and pageboy for Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie's wedding, and so it was believed that they would also have a role in Beatrice's nuptials. Of course, it is likely that they would have done so should the couple have been able to go ahead with their original wedding plans pre-coronavirus crisis.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were bridesmaid and page boy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

In total, fewer than twenty people are believed to have attended the wedding, surely making it one of the most intimate British royal weddings of all time. According to reports, those who made the final guestlist included: the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, the Duchess of York, Princess Eugenie (who served as her sister's maid of honour), Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, Count Alex Mapelli Mozzi (Edoardo's father), Nicola Williams-Ellis and her husband David (Edoardo's mother and stepfather), Natalia Yeomans and her husband Tod (Edoardo's sister and brother-in-law), and the three children Coco, Freddie and Wolfie.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding is the sixth royal wedding to have happened in the past decade. Prince William and Kate Middleton said 'I do' in 2011 along with Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank both tied the knot in 2018.

