They might be miles apart, but that didn't stop Prince Charles from sending a sweet birthday message to his grandson, Prince George. In celebration of the little boy's seventh birthday, a post was shared on the official Clarence House Instagram page, along with a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her son's special day. The accompanying caption read: "Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!", along with a birthday cake emoji.

George's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will no doubt have pulled out all the stops to celebrate their son's special day at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. To mark the occasion, the couple released two new informal images of the young Prince, taken by his proud mother Kate.

Prince Charles has shared a birthday message for his eldest grandchild

In the first image, George can be seen beaming at the camera with a toothy smile, dressed casually in a khaki polo top and jeans. The second snapshot shows the royal as he plays in the family's garden, wearing a camo-print T-shirt.

Prince George was last seen in public in December. Along with his sister Princess Charlotte, he joined the royal family for the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. Since then, William and Kate have released footage of George, Charlotte and Louis clapping for NHS workers outside their country home.

The Duke and Duchess also shared a photo of William, George and Charlotte delivering food parcels in Sandringham to mark Volunteers' Week, as well as a series of adorable images of the trio playing together with Louis, to celebrate Prince William's birthday and Father's Day in June.

Prince Charles is known to be a devoted grandfather. In April, the 71-year-old royal posted a beautiful photograph to celebrate Prince Louis's special day. The black and white snapshot, which appeared on the official Clarence House Instagram page, showed Charles smiling as he hugged Louis, who had his arms wrapped tightly around his grandfather's neck.

The loving bond between the pair is crystal clear, and the caption for the image read: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."