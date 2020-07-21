Prince George looks so grown-up in new family photos as he celebrates seventh birthday The Cambridges' eldest son was pictured at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Prince George looks so grown-up in photos released by Kensington Palace to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday 22 July. Taken by mum Kate at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where the family have been isolating since March, the snaps show the Prince beaming at the Duchess behind the camera.

WATCH: Prince George's cutest moments through the years

In the first image, George is wearing one of his signature polo shirts with jeans as she stands in front of what appears to be a pale blue wooden door. The second photo is a close-up shot of the Prince as he plays in the family's garden, having swapped his polo top for a camo print T-shirt.

George beams at mum Kate

The young royal was last seen in public in Sandringham as the Cambridges (except Prince Louis), walked to the annual Christmas Day church service with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Since then, William and Kate have released footage of George, Charlotte and Louis clapping for NHS workers outside their country home. The Duke and Duchess also shared a photo of William, George and Charlotte delivering food parcels in Sandringham to mark Volunteers' Week, as well as a series of adorable images of the trio playing together with Louis, to celebrate Prince William's birthday and Father's Day in June.

George turned seven on 22 July

Prince George Alexander Louis was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. As the Cambridges' eldest son, he is third-in-line to the throne behind his grandfather Charles and dad William.

He was christened in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in October 2013 and counts William's cousin, Zara Tindall, among his godparents. George became a big brother in May 2015 after the birth of his younger sister Princess Charlotte and again in April 2018 with the arrival of Prince Louis.

Newborn George in Kate's arms outside the Lindo Wing in 2013

William and Kate took George on his first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand at eight months old in April 2014 and he has since accompanied his parents on their official visits to Canada in 2016 and Germany and Poland in 2017.

The young royal started his education at the Westacre Montessori Nursery School in Norfolk in January 2016. George has been enrolled at Thomas's School in Battersea since September 2017.

