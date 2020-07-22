The Queen sends sweet birthday message to great-grandson Prince George The young royal is celebrating his seventh birthday

The Queen has sent a public message to her great-grandson Prince George in celebration of his seventh birthday. The official Royal Family Instagram account shared a birthday snapshot of George, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, along with a special message from Her Majesty and Prince Philip. It read: "Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today! This photograph - taken by The Duchess of Cambridge - has been shared by @kensingtonroyal to mark the day."

Prince George will be celebrating his special day with his family at their country home, Anmer Hall. No doubt his proud parents, Prince William and Kate, have pulled out all the stops to make his birthday one to remember.

To mark the occasion, the couple released two new informal images of the young Prince, taken by his mother Kate. In the first image, George can be seen beaming at the camera with a toothy smile, dressed casually in a khaki polo top and jeans. The second snapshot shows the royal as he plays in the family's garden, wearing a camo-print T-shirt.

It's been an exciting week for the Queen. As well as George's seventh birthday, she celebrated Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Buckingham Palace released a small selection of photographs of the newlyweds the day after the wedding and Beatrice's proud grandparents were featured in a sweet portrait as the bride and groom left the church.

The Queen and Prince Philip were among the select guests at Beatrice and Edoardo's private wedding

It's likely to be the last royal wedding the 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband will be able to attend as all of their grown-up grandchildren are now married. Their grandchildren also include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding was the sixth royal wedding in the past decade. Prince William and Kate's was the first high-profile nuptials in 2011 along with Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, followed by that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, all in 2018.