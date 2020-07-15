The sweet way Meghan Markle included baby Archie in her latest video appearance The Sussexes' son turned one in May

The Duchess of Sussex delivered a passionate keynote speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday and she even found a sweet way to include her one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Speaking from her Los Angeles home, Meghan encouraged youngsters to "build each other up," as she spoke about the importance of using their voices to challenge norms and enact real-world change.

At the end of her speech, the Duchess signed off by saying: "I am extraordinarily proud of what you’ve already accomplished. Please, continue to honour the conviction and compassion that’s awoken within you. I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie, as you continue marching, advocating, and leading the way forward."

Archie was last seen in public when Prince Harry and Meghan released an adorable video of the Duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! to the tot to mark his first birthday on 6 May. The Sussexes are temporarily residing at a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after stepping back from royal life in March. They were previously living on Vancouver Island, where Archie was pictured giggling in dad Harry's arms in front of a lake last December.

Archie and Harry pictured in Canada last year

In the lead-up to Archie's birth in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan expressed their wishes for their child to grow up as a private citizen and chose not to give their son a title. However, when Prince Charles becomes King, Archie will be eligible to be styled as a Prince should Harry and Meghan wish.

The tot is currently seventh-in-line to the British throne but will move further down the line of succession as his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, grow up and have families of their own.

