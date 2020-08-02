Shania Twain is producing and writing music for a TV adaptation of 'Heart of Texas'

Fans of Shania Twain potentially have new music and a new country TV series to look forward to.

The Canadian icon is expanding into TV producing to develop a drama inspired by Debbie Macomber's Heart of Texas novels. Additionally, Shania will write original music for the potential television series.

The Heart of Texas novels are a popular book series from the best-selling author. The first novel of the series was published in 1998. Set in the ranching town of Promise, Texas, the books focus on siblings trying to maintain their family's ranch after the death of their parents. The series has sold over 200 million copies worldwide.

"There are some parallels in the story to my own story — a young family carrying on after the parents die, and the female main character having all this responsibility," Shania explained to The Hollywood Reporter about how she emotionally connected to the series. "I was thinking this sounds so much like my own life."

"And I'm drawn to horses and the whole lifestyle of living outside the city, where family is everything. It really spoke to me," she elaborated.

The Heart of Texas TV series, which is looking for a showrunner before it's being put on the marketplace, will hopefully be shot in Alberta! The country singer visited the province to get a feel for the land and inspire music for the series.

"I'm still getting a feel for the sound and mood of the music," she revealed. "I'll be getting together with an arranger, and that's going to be new for me as well, getting involved with the actual scoring."

Shania is partnering with Reel World Management to develop the Heart of Texas TV series, and she announced the TV show on Instagram.

"I’m so excited to be able to finally talk about this! Heart of Texas, a book series by New York Times #1 bestselling author @debbiemacomber is coming to the screen and I’m going to be an executive producer," Shania wrote. "It’s a story of love and the land and its got some true grit – hopefully a kick a** soundtrack too."

"As soon as I was pitched this idea, I fell in love with it. I'm so excited about it. And I can't wait to share it with you!"

