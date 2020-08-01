Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton this thoughtful gift when they first met The sisters-in-law reportedly met for the first time just four months before the wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge once admitted to struggling to find a gift for The Queen ahead of their first Christmas together at Sandringham – and we can imagine Meghan Markle experienced the same difficulties as she searched for the perfect birthday gift for her future sister-in-law back in 2018.

New royal biography, Finding Freedom, has given fans a great insight into Meghan Markle's life before and after her royal wedding to Prince Harry – including the time the Duchess of Sussex met the Duchess of Cambridge for the very first time, four months before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book, which is going on sale later this month: "Meghan bought a present for the duchess, who had celebrated her birthday just a day earlier. The soft leather Smythson notebook helped to break the ice, as did Meghan's cooing over then 20-month-old Charlotte."

While the new biography details Kate and Meghan's meeting as having taken place in January 2018, during their post-engagement interview with BBC's Mishal Husain, Meghan recalled the several meetings she had had with Kate prior to her and Harry's engagement announcement.

Speaking about meeting each other's family during the interview, which was filmed and aired on 27 November 2017, Meghan said: "His family has been so welcoming. The family has been great and over the past year and a half we've just had a really nice time getting to know them and progressively helping me feel a part of not just the institution but also part of the family, which has been really special."

Loading the player...

WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's full engagement video

In the same interview, Prince Harry was asked about introducing Meghan to his father and brother, to which he said after hesitating for a few seconds: "It was exciting. I'd been seeing her for a period of time where I couldn't tell anyone at all and William was longing to meet her, and so was Catherine… so you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely..."

Interrupting Prince Harry, Meghan added: "she's been wonderful".

"Amazing, as has William as well," added Harry.

