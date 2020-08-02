Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis shocked by their dad's actions over the weekend The Duke of Cambridge made a hilarious confession about his children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ventured to the Isles of Scilly with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, last week, for a short but sweet staycation. But on Friday, the family returned to Norfolk ahead of a very special event, as Prince William hosted an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on the lawn of Sandringham House on Saturday to raise awareness of the Heads Up mental health campaign. Ahead of the game, football fan William made a hilarious confession about his three children, as he opened up about his reaction to Aston Villa's victory over West Ham last Sunday.

He said: "The nerves were the worst I've ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off."

He added: "It's very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments, and I'm not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day."

Prince William revealed George, Charlotte and Louis were surprised to see him jumping on the sofa

William was joined by a host of famous faces as they watched Arsenal defeat Chelsea on a projector in the Sandringham grounds, including former England captain Tony Adams, and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

What's more, William even predicted the exact outcome of the game, telling an Arsenal fan: "I'm thinking 2-1 Arsenal."

Photos from the event were shared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram page, alongside the post: "Congratulations @Arsenal on winning this year's #HeadsUpFACupFinal!

William hosted a socially distant football viewing on Saturday in Sandringham

"The Duke, as President of the FA, was joined today by frontline workers, local fans and Heads Up supporters to watch the #HeadsUpFACupFinal.

"A final that marks the culmination for the #HeadsUp campaign, showcasing how the power of football can kickstart conversations on mental health. "Thank you to everyone involved in #HeadsUp."

William is not the only football fan in his family either. The future King took his two oldest children to their first football match last October, when Aston Villa played Norwich at their Carrow Road ground close to the family's home, Anmer Hall.

Aston Villa scored an incredible 5-1 victory, and George thrilled football fans and royal watchers alike with his enthusiastic goal celebrations.

