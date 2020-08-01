Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Scotland The royals will no doubt head to Balmoral

It looks like Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are back in Scotland for the summer.

The official NHS Highlands website shared a photo of the Prince of Wales on Friday, revealing that the future king had visited Highland staff at Caithness General Hospital in Wick.

Sharing a photo of Charles' socially-distanced meeting with hospital staff, the website stated: "Highland staff at Caithness General Hospital in Wick were thrilled to welcome a very special guest this afternoon.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay visited the hospital to thank staff for their dedication and hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic."

No doubt Camilla travelled up to Scotland with him.

Charles was photographed at the hospital

Speaking about the royal's visit, NHS Highland Chair Professor Boyd Robertson said: "We were delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to Caithness General Hospital.

"His Royal Highness spent time chatting with our staff to thank them for their efforts over the last few months and heard their experiences of working across a variety of health and social care roles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All of the staff that met him were delighted and it has given the entire team a morale boost after such a demanding and challenging period. I would like to thank His Royal Highness most sincerely for his visit to Caithness General Hospital."

Balmoral is likely to be the next stop on Charles and Camilla's travels, to their home there, Birkhall.

The royal family holiday at their private Aberdeenshire residence every summer, and it was revealed earlier in the month that the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, would be able to enjoy their annual summer break at the estate, despite coronavirus restrictions.

It is thought that Her Majesty could leave for her Scottish residence via helicopter around 1 August when restrictions on the over-70s will be lifted, which would make Charles' arrival in Scotland perfect timing.

