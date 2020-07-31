The sweet way Meghan Markle told friends of engagement to Prince Harry prior to official announcement New book Finding Freedom has revealed new details about the couple's relationship

Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle surprised the whole world – but it has now been revealed that a select number of privileged people already knew before it became public on 27 November 2017.

New book Finding Freedom has revealed never-before-known details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life before and after their marriage, including how she told her close friends that she was engaged to the royal.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline: from their first date to baby Archie

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

In a new excerpt shared with PEOPLE magazine, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain how the now Duchess of Sussex let her close friends know by sending them a very special text message.

"Before announcing the news of their engagement in November 2017, Meghan shared it with just a handful of close friends by texting them a photo of the ring," Omid and Carolyn write in their biography, which is out next month.

Loading the player...

WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement interview

Another detail that has been revealed is the surprising song that the couple chose to dance to on their wedding day.

Extracts from the book reveal that the newlyweds "were joyful on the big day – with their first dance to I'm in Love by '60s soul singer Wilson Pickett. Meghan also delivered her own toast at the reception."

American soul singer Wilson Pickett had a number of hits, including In the Midnight Hour, Mustang Sally and Funky Broadway. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, in recognition of his impact on songwriting and recording.

The couple announced their engagement on 27 November 2017

Last week, The Times, who also serialised the book, revealed that Meghan was relaxed on the eve of her wedding and FaceTimed a friend from the bath, as she and mother Doria Ragland stayed at Cliveden House Hotel in Berkshire.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously told HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.