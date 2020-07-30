The striking similarities between Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice's wedding dresses revealed The royal brides have similar taste

It's been almost two weeks since Princess Beatrice surprised everyone by secretly marrying her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor.

And while great detail has been revealed about her stunning vintage wedding dress, it was only on Thursday – Zara and Mike Tindall's ninth wedding anniversary – that a striking similarity between Beatrice's dress and Zara's was revealed.

Both brides opted for an ivory Duchess satin trim on the bottom of their gowns, which gave each dress a beautiful flowing movement.

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown belonging to the Queen, which made her the first royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding dress. The gown was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, with organza sleeves, and encrusted with diamanté details and a geometric checkered bodice.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage gown with a Duchess satin trim

While Princess Beatrice's ivory embellished gown wasn't originally designed as a wedding dress, a few subtle adjustments, including the addition of organza sleeves, ensured it was a beautiful choice for her low-key royal wedding.

Zara, meanwhile, wore a custom made full-skirted silk faille gown, which featured the Duchess satin trim, a chevron pleated corseted bodice, and a fine tulle veil.

Zara Tindall's Stewart Parvin gown also featured a Duchess satin trim

Something else that the royal brides have in common is that both of their dresses were attended to by one of the Queen's favourite designers, Stewart Parvin.

The royal dressmaker actually designed Zara's stunning gown for her big day in 2011, while he and Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly added the organza sleeves to Beatrice's dress in order to adhere to the rules of a place of worship, whereby bare shoulders are deemed inappropriate.

Beatrice and Edoardo decided to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. Working within government guidelines due to COVID-19, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.

Zara and Mike, on the other hand, wed on 30 July 2011 in a beautiful summer service at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh, which was attended by all senior members of the royal family, just three months after the high-profile nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

