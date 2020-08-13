The Queen is hiring! See how you could work at Windsor Castle Her Majesty is looking to fill two positions

The Queen is on the hunt to fill two new vacancies at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty is looking for a new Building Supervisor and a Maintenance Technician, which could see the potential new employee earn between £25,000 and £30,000 a year.

Posted on the Royal Household website, the Maintenance Technician will be required to work 40 hours a week to create "sustainable infrastructures for the oldest castle in the world".

The job ad reads in part: "You’ll carry out a mixture of planned and reactive maintenance, playing an essential part in the upkeep of Windsor Castle. You’ll check machinery, locate faults and regularly service our systems, as well as undertake a variety of electrical and mechanical repairs and minor installations."

If this sounds like your ideal job, there are a few requirements to consider. Previous experience in building maintenance and minor refurbishment is a must-have, along with relevant engineering qualifications and recognised training in either electrical or HVAC systems. You'll also need a full UK driving licence.

If Building Supervisor sounds more like your role, you'll benefit from a Monday-Friday schedule and £30,000 a year salary, dependent on experience, plus benefits.

The gardens at Windsor Castle

Your role will entail supervising day-to-day works being carried out across the Royal Estate in Windsor, "all the while promoting risk awareness and ensuring quality controls and statutory regulations are in place".

To be in with a shot, "you'll ideally hold a City and Guilds or Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management qualification (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline, or be willing to work towards one".

James Upsher, who has worked for the Royal Household, has offered some top tips to help your application stand out from the crowd. He advises to be brief, he said: "Keep your language tight to the job description, answer the points they have asked for and add what makes you special - but don’t overdo it."

And the golden rule according to James is to never utter the words, "I have always dreamed of working for the Royal Family."

For more information, and to apply for either the Building Supervisor or Maintenance Technician role, visit the Royal Household website.

