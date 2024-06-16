The tallest members of the royal family revealed – and some might surprise you

Keep scrolling as we reveal who the tallest members of the British royal family are, and how they measure up to their family members...
Prince William 6'3"
The future King of England, Prince William, is the tallest member of the royal family and will be the second tallest King in 300 years. The tallest British monarch was Edward IV at 6 ft 4½ in (194cm). When suited and booted in armour, the King would have stood at roughly 6 ft 7 in.
However, Prince William may not be in the top spot for long, as his eldest son, Prince George, appears to have inherited William's whopping height.
Prince Harry 6'2"
Prince Edward 6'0''
Taking after his late father Prince Philip, Prince Edward is 6'0" tall.
Known for her Giselle-like physique, it may not come as much of a surprise that Princess Kate is currently the tallest royal lady in the British royal family. She measures, 5'9" the perfect height for her towering beau.
Queen Camilla 5'8"
Queen Camilla's height may surprise you as the Queen measures at a respectable 5'8" making her the second tallest royal lady
Sarah Ferguson 5'8"
Despite her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's heights being on the shorter end of the tape measure, the Duchess of York is up there with Queen Camilla as the second tallest royal lady, measuring 5'8".
The shortest royals
Now you know who the tallest royals are, here is the list of the shortest. Despite being the matriarch of the family, Queen Elizabeth II was the shortest member of the royal family measuring at just 5'2".
Next in line come Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Beatrice is just 5'3", shorter than her younger sister Eugenie who is 5'5". At 5'6", we have Meghan Markle and Princess Anne.
