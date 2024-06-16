The tallest members of the royal family revealed – and some might surprise you

As arguably the most photographed family in the world, royal fans alike would recognise their favourite members of the British royal family under any circumstance.

But despite what one thinks they know about the physical appearance of their favourite royals, one thing that may come as a surprise is how tall they are.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was famed for her petite stature, and Princess Kate for her model-like height, but a number of these royal heights may surprise you.

Keep scrolling as we reveal who the tallest members of the British royal family are, and how they measure up to their family members...

1/ 7 © Getty Prince William 6'3" The future King of England, Prince William, is the tallest member of the royal family and will be the second tallest King in 300 years. The tallest British monarch was Edward IV at 6 ft 4½ in (194cm). When suited and booted in armour, the King would have stood at roughly 6 ft 7 in. However, Prince William may not be in the top spot for long, as his eldest son, Prince George, appears to have inherited William's whopping height.



2/ 7 © Pool Prince Harry 6'2"

3/ 7 © Getty Prince Edward 6'0'' Taking after his late father Prince Philip, Prince Edward is 6'0" tall.



4/ 7 © Getty King Charles 5'10" Unlike his colossal sons, King Charles measures 5'10", the same as his ex-wife Princess Diana.



5/ 7 © Karwai Tang Princess Kate 5'9" Known for her Giselle-like physique, it may not come as much of a surprise that Princess Kate is currently the tallest royal lady in the British royal family. She measures, 5'9" the perfect height for her towering beau.



6/ 7 © Chris Jackson Queen Camilla 5'8" Queen Camilla's height may surprise you as the Queen measures at a respectable 5'8" making her the second tallest royal lady



7/ 7 © Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson 5'8" Despite her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's heights being on the shorter end of the tape measure, the Duchess of York is up there with Queen Camilla as the second tallest royal lady, measuring 5'8".



The shortest royals

Now you know who the tallest royals are, here is the list of the shortest. Despite being the matriarch of the family, Queen Elizabeth II was the shortest member of the royal family measuring at just 5'2".

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie measure 5'5" and 5'5"

Next in line come Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Beatrice is just 5'3", shorter than her younger sister Eugenie who is 5'5". At 5'6", we have Meghan Markle and Princess Anne.