Prince Harry's cute nickname for baby Archie revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doting parents to their little boy

Prince Harry referred to his one-year-old son Archie in the cutest terms in a heartfelt video which was released on Sunday. The short clip showed the Prince call the little boy "our little man." How sweet!

Harry also expressed his gratitude for his home in Los Angeles in the video conference which took place in honour of the Rugby Football League's birthday.

In the video, former rugby league player and coach Ellery Hanley asked him about his new life in America with wife Meghan Markle and their son.

Ellery began by saying: "You put your feet up and let me ask you some questions… How are you enjoying it now in America?"

READ: Prince Harry reveals when he will return to the UK

The royal couple moved to America earlier this year

Harry smiled as he responded: "Oh OK, these are easy questions. Loving it, it's fantastic."

"What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it's impossible to find any. But I've got a little bit of space outside which we're fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some rugby league.

MORE: Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland's home revealed: what it's really like

"But I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months."

Harry went on: "Our little man is our number one priority but then our work after that is the second priority and we’re just doing everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

🥳👏 After yesterday's amazing 'set of six' with his special guests, today, we see the roles reversed, as The Duke of Sussex is quizzed by Ellery Hanley MBE in 'Extra Time'!



🎂 #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/sZleOXtDHW — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 30, 2020

Prince Harry opened up about life in LA in the new video

"I think that's really wonderful," Ellery responded, praising the Prince for his recognition of how difficult the coronavirus pandemic has been for many communities.

"All of us take so much for granted," Harry replied. "I've spoken to so many people who are stuck in a high-rise block of flats, they can't even see outdoor space.

"I'm constantly aware of that, I think that's one thing we all need to be aware of."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.