Prince Harry planted flowers in honour of his late mother Princess Diana's memory, on the 23rd anniversary of her death on 31 August. The touching gesture came as he and wife Meghan joined students and teachers at the Preschool Learning Center (a programme of the Assistance League of Los Angeles), for a morning of gardening, learning and fun on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped the youngsters to replant their learning garden ahead of the new school year, including Forget-Me-Not seeds, which were Diana's favourite flowers. On the morning of their wedding day in May 2018, Harry picked the same blooms to add to Meghan's bouquet.

Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris on 31 August 1997 and her sons William and Harry have openly spoken about the loss of their mother over the years.

Harry and Meghan, who were both dressed casually and wore face masks for the visit, and helped the children plant a mix of flowers and vegetables, including petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, sweet peas and more.

The couple, who are parents to 15-month-old Archie, also spent time reading to the students, including the classic fairytale, Jack and the Beanstalk. It's understood that Harry and Meghan have previously volunteered at the Preschool Learning Center, which is just a stone's throw away from where the Duchess attended middle and high school.

Diana with William and Harry in 1985

Assistance League of LA’s mission is to improve the lives of impoverished children in the community through philanthropy, dedicated service, and compassionate programs. Through the Preschool Learning Center, Assistance League provides high-quality childcare to preschool children from low income families to help them succeed. Their students are between the ages of three to five.

