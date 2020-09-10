The Duchess of Cornwall's secret engagement revealed

The Duchess of Cornwall paid a special visit to HMS Astute at a Scottish naval base on Thursday to mark the tenth anniversary of the submarine’s commissioning.

Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, praised the "remarkable achievements" of the crew and spoke fondly of the boat’s launch in 2010.

"As the very proud sponsor of HMS Astute, I am delighted to be with you today to mark the tenth anniversary of the commissioning ceremony," she said.

"I remember so well the 27th August 2010, as we watched this magnificent boat enter into active service. On that day, I half-jokingly wondered if I would ever join you for a dive.

"While that has not yet proved possible, somewhat to my relief, I have taken an enormous interest in your work over the past decade."

The Duchess also visited HM Naval Base Clyde in 2014 to see HMS Astute as it returned from its first operational deployment.

Camilla paid a special visit to HMS Astute at a Scottish naval base

During her most recent engagement, Camilla met the boat’s commanding officer, Commander David Crosby, before visiting the base’s giant shiplift facility, where the submarine is undergoing a period of planned maintenance.

Following the tour, the Duchess addressed the ship’s company, saying that their service had rendered the country deeply in their debt and thanking them for their dedication and commitment.

She added that she was sorry that she was unable to shake crew members’ hands, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I should like to thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "I am only sorry that today I am unable to shake each of you by the hand to express my gratitude, but sadly that will have to wait until the Covid restrictions have lifted.

"I am certain that, just as you have always done, you will continue to carry out your duties with the pride that comes of being at the forefront of our naval prowess. May you always return safely to harbour."

