Duchess Camilla's floaty midi dress stole the show at her latest engagement The royal visited a primary school on Tuesday

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another public engagement on Tuesday, visiting Ivydale Primary School in London to mark International Literacy Day.

Looking lovely in a pretty patterned silk midi dress with a pussybow neckline, Camilla smiled as she arrived to meet the children, parents and teachers - as she prepared to open the school's new library and launch the National Literacy Trust's Virtual School Library.

WATCH: Duchess Camilla visits London primary school

The royal's beautiful dress was made by one of her go-to designers, Fiona Clare - she also had a silk face mask made by the fashion house to match.

No doubt it was a special day out for the Duchess, who is passionate about promoting and supporting literacy amongst young people.

Duchess Camilla looked stunning in her Fiona Clare dress

During the UK coronavirus lockdown, Camilla continued her work in this area and even joined Hollywood filmmaker Taika Waititi for a special reading of James and the Giant Peach back in May.

Camilla visited Ivydale Primary School in London

The Duchess is having a busy week, as she also stepped out on Monday for an important engagement as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles. Wearing her specially-made Rifles coat dress and her bugle brooch, Camilla also appeared to be sporting a freshly-coiffed hairstyle with her signature icy blonde finish.

The beautiful bespoke dress was modelled on the regiment's own uniform; made in bottle green with a black trim, it features the same buttons as worn on the soldiers' tunics – which have bugles on them.

Looking lovely in green for Monday's Rifles engagement

The Duchess and her husband Prince Charles have recently returned from their summer break at their Scottish home of Birkhall, where they no doubt spent plenty of time relaxing and enjoying the beautiful countryside.

As it's located on the Queen's Balmoral estate, no doubt they spent plenty of happy family time there, too!