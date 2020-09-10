We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for another public engagement on Wednesday, surprising many by opting to wear a protective visor instead of her usual face mask.

But we couldn't help but notice another new accessory – Camilla's chic handbag! The royal carried a gorgeous woven leather piece in a classic neutral colour, which looks mighty similar to Bottega Veneta's cult intrecciato range.

In fact, we're pretty sure Camilla has snapped up the designer's 'Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag', worth £2220.40. The on-trend piece has already sold out at Selfridges, so it looks like the royal got quite the exclusive!

WATCH: Camilla's best fashion moments

Of course, Bottega arguably produced some of the biggest 'It' bags of 2020 with their Cassette designs - and the slouchy Pouch clutch was on every influencer's arm in 2019.

Camilla carried her gorgeous woven handbag

Stars such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber are all fans of Daniel Lee's modern designs, too, so Camilla's in great company.

Bottega Veneta's intrecciato small leather shoulder bag

The handbag-loving royal is a woman after our own hearts, and has an incredible collection.

Camilla's cherry-print clutch is another favourite!

Like the Queen, she's loyal to her luxurious Launer London handbags too, though she also owns pieces from Moynat, DeMellier, Aspinal of London and Heidi Klein.

Amongst her quirkier finds is her statement Baked Beans clutch and a fun cherry-print straw pouch that she favours for overseas trips.

Carrying her luxurious Moynat bag

And who can forget the smile on her face when she spotted Launer London's adorable micro Piccolo bag during her visit to the brand's factory back in January 2020?

We wonder what else she has her eye on!

