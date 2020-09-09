Prince William shares relief at his children going back to school The Duke of Cambridge is a doting dad

Prince William opened up about how he feels about his children going back to school in a very candid conversation on Wednesday.

The Prince was in Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day and met serving blue light responders as part of the visit.

Speaking to a police officer, William told her that he suspected other mums and dads were having the same experience as himself.

The father-of-three said: "I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again." He went on: "Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share three children: Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Last year, Charlotte followed in her older brother's footsteps as she started at Thomas's School in Battersea after her time at Willcocks Nursery School.

Like many parents, the couple home-schooled their youngsters during lockdown, with Kate confessing during a TV interview that they neglected to give them an Easter break!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have gone back to school this term

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," she said on BBC Breakfast. The family did enjoy a summer holiday, however, making the most of a trip to the Isles of Scilly in July.

Last month, Kate was also seen at Burnham Market enjoying some pottery painting with her three young children.

As well as talking about life as a parent during his Belfast visit, the Prince also spoke openly about his time working as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017.

He revealed how low it had made him feel to witness so much tragedy as part of his job, saying: "I couldn’t put my finger on it, but you just felt very sad."

The down-to-earth royal took part in a training workshop aimed at encouraging first responders to be comfortable sharing their feelings.

He told fellow participants: "We’ve got to somehow change that culture where we feel it’s okay to say 'listen, this was horrendous, I really didn’t enjoy seeing that, it was really brutal.' How do we talk about it?"

