When it comes to education, the royals certainly take it seriously and pick some of the most expensive schools in the UK. However, it's not only members of the royal family who have secured a place at these prestigious schools; these institutions have also raised and inspired many famous faces - including the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Cara Delevingne and Rachel Weisz. Take a look at which celebrities have attended the same schools as the royals...

Hill House School

At the age of eight, Prince Charles briefly attended Hill House School, before entering Cheam School just six months later. The Independent school, which is based in Knightsbridge, was also attended by the likes of Lily Allen and Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli.

Ludgrove School

Both Prince William and Prince Harry went to Ludgrove as children. Here, they became firm friends with Thomas van Straubenzee and his brother Charlie. This also happened to be the place where TV adventurer Bear Grylls went as a child.

Prince William and Prince Harry outside Ludgrove School

Thomas's Battersea

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are current students at the private school. They have joined a host of stars who went to the school, including singer Florence Welch, model Cara Delevingne, and her older sisters Poppy and Chloe. It's also been reported that actresses Charlotte Ritchie, Celine Buckens and Tara Fitzgerald were also former pupils.

Eton College

The Duke of Cambridge went on to study at Eton College in 1995, becoming the first senior member of the royal family to go there. Like his brother, Prince Harry followed suit. The prestigious college is world famous – and has housed the likes of these actors; Hugh Laurie, Dominic West, Tom Hiddleston, Julian Ovenden, Damian Lewis and Eddie Redmayne.

Prince William and Eddie Redmayne were in the same class at Eton

The place is also known for educating several future Prime Ministers, including David Cameron and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Authors from Henry Fielding, George Orwell and Ian Fleming started their education at the elite private school as well as singer Frank Turner and Bear Grylls, who initiated the establishment of Eton's mountaineering club. Made in Chelsea stars Ollie Proudlock and Spencer Matthews are also among the notable faces who attended too.

David Cameron and Boris Johnson were also pupils at Eton

Meanwhile, Eddie was in the same class as Prince William – they were eventually both elected to The Eton Society, a group of elite prefects that was also known as "Pop". On top of this, the accomplished schoolboys played on the same rugby team. The actor has previously spoken about his school days with the royal, telling Loaded: "I'm pretty sure Will was more intimidating than I was. I don't think I intimidated anyone in my life. I haven't seen him since school, but he was a lovely man."

Benenden School

Princess Anne attended Benenden School back in the sixties, leaving with six GCE O-levels and three A-levels. Actresses Ellie Kendrick and Rachel Weisz were other notable pupils as well as socialite Lady Victoria Hervey.

Ellie Kendrick attended Benenden School

Benenden Headmistress Claire Oulton has previously spoken of Ellie's success as an actress. She filmed The Diary of Anne Frank during sixth form before going on to star in Game of Thrones and The Levelling. "We have been treated to a number of superb performances at Benenden by Ellie over the last few years," she told Kent Online. "We're delighted at her success and are very proud of her."

Marlborough College

Jack Whitehall was a pupil at the same school attended by Duchess Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge boarded at Marlborough College, a co-educational independent boarding school in Wiltshire. Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and Samantha Cameron, the wife of former PM David Cameron, are also other famous Marlburians.

