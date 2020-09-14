Why the Queen and Prince Philip have a busy week ahead of them The monarch and her husband have been staying at Balmoral Castle

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are preparing for their next move this week as their summer holiday in Balmoral comes to an end.

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband are set to travel to Norfolk to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate during the week commencing 14 September.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the news to HELLO! adding: "Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty's intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice."

READ: The Queen lends support to Kate Middleton's special project

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge shares moving images from Hold Still project

It is not yet known whether Prince Philip will remain on the Sandringham Estate when the Queen returns to Windsor, or whether he will join the monarch at the Berkshire castle where they spent lockdown.

Her Majesty can look forward to some quality time with her husband in Norfolk after hosting family members at Balmoral Castle in Scotland over the summer.

Among the Queen's visitors were the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Queen typically spends her winter break at her Sandringham estate, travelling up to Norfolk after the Christmas party for extended family members at Buckingham Palace in December.

MORE: The Queen's hilarious comments at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding revealed

Sandringham House

Her Majesty usually remains at Sandringham throughout the festive period before returning to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February.

Since his retirement in August 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh mainly divides his time between Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip had been staying at the secluded cottage in Norfolk before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.