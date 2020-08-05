The Queen releases heartbreaking statement after Lebanon explosion The blast in Beirut has killed at least 100 people

Buckingham Palace have released a heartbreaking message written by the Queen following the deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Her Majesty sent a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Lebanon, following the horrific blast, which has killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

READ: Pasha Kovalev shares fond memories of late Strictly partner Caroline Flack

The Queen wrote on behalf of herself and husband Prince Philip in a message, which read: "Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by news of the explosion at the Port in Beirut yesterday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's milestones during her reign

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected."

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip arrive at Balmoral to start summer break

The statement was released on the official Twitter page of the Royal family. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall re-shared the message on their account as did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen wrote a statement on behalf of herself and Prince Philip

Rescue workers in Lebanon are currently searching for more than a hundred people who are missing following the horrific incident, which has devastated the port area of the capital city. Since Tuesday's blast, President Michel Aoun has said the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

He has since declared three days of mourning, which started on Wednesday. Opening an emergency cabinet meeting, he said: "No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut last night, turning it into a disaster-stricken city." President Aoun added:

"Amid last night's smoke, flames and destruction, I would like to laud the zeal of the Lebanese who rushed to the blast location and perimeter and the hospitals to offer support and assistance."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.