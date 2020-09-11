The Queen's hilarious comments at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding revealed

Pixie Geldof has given an insight into the Queen's personality, admitting Her Majesty was very "funny" at her granddaughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in 2018. The model and singer also spoke about the moment she fell over at Windsor Castle during the reception, while speaking to fashion designer Henry Holland on his podcast What Were You Thinking?

Henry asked Pixie what it was like to attend the royal wedding and whether she got to meet the monarch.

She said: "I didn't and I'm fuming, but also it really makes me laugh because Eug will say things like, 'yeah, I know Granny,' and I'm like, 'the Queen, so, but granny!' I guess she's the nation's granny really. But no, I didn't meet her."

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie on their wedding day

Pixie, who is the third daughter of singer Sir Bob Geldof and the late Paula Yates, also shared a fascinating insight into what the monarch was like.

She told Henry: "But [The Queen] was walking around and she was saying things like 'well, it's great that I have a house big enough that I can hold all these guests' and things like that. Like she's full LOL. Like she was being funny, which I'm obsessed with. And she was being like, 'welcome to my home.' It's amazing. And also, I fell over at one point."

When pressed further by Henry if she "fully stacked it," Pixie said: "No, no like stacked it, but not onto the floor. Like stood completely still, stacked it. And, not drunk. Hadn't drunk. And I love how Derek Blasberg just appeared, hadn't seen him. He just appeared in the side of my ear and just went 'get your [expletive] together.'"

Pixie and husband George arriving at the royal wedding in 2018

Pixie has known Princess Eugenie since their teenage years and attended the royal's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

The model looked stunning in a flowing pink Celine dress as she arrived with her husband George Barnett.

