Princess Beatrice takes stepson Wolfie shopping in London

Princess Beatrice might be a member of the royal family, but she showed her down-to-earth side as she was spotted shopping for groceries in London at the weekend.

In pictures published by Mail Online, the Queen's granddaughter, 32, was seen popping into a London branch of Waitrose with her four-year-old stepson Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

Beatrice's husband and Wolfie's father Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was pictured waiting for the pair in a Range Rover parked outside the supermarket.

The Princess wore a light blue denim shirt with a white floral-printed skirt as she ran errands. Beatrice wore her auburn locks loose and accessorised with one of her signature headbands. Keeping in line with the UK government guidelines, the royal also wore a face covering to enter the store.

Edoardo's son Wolfie from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, was given a starring role as his father's best man and pageboy on the day of his wedding to Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice and Edoardo have been settling into married life following their private wedding ceremony in Windsor in July. The bride stunned in one of the Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses on her wedding day, which had been modified for Beatrice by Her Majesty's personal dresser Angela Kelly and British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

Edoardo and Beatrice on their wedding day in July

Last week, the Duke of York's eldest daughter was also spotted as she popped into baby shop The Little White Company, while Edoardo waited in the car for his wife.

It was the first time the couple had been pictured since their reported honeymoon breaks in the south of France and Italy.

Beatrice has an apartment at St James's Palace in London, which she used to share with Princess Eugenie, until her younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

During lockdown, Beatrice and Edoardo stayed at Edoardo's family home in the Cotswolds. The couple were forced to postpone their original May nuptials, which had been due to take place in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

