A new photo taken of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day has been revealed. The image shows the happy couple emerging from the church immediately after their ceremony, beaming as they stand hand-in-hand as husband and wife. The romantic snapshot, which appeared on the @_QVDS Twitter account, sees the newlyweds set against a beautiful floral arrangement framing the door of the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park. It also gives a sneek peek at the wedding party - just visible in the doorway is someone dressed in the same smart suit as Edoardo.

Fans are also able to get a closer look at Beatrice's beautiful bridal gown. The bride looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns for her big day, accessorising with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty wore on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

It was revealed that Beatrice had made a last-minute request to loan a gown from the Queen after having a change of heart about her original dress. A friend of the bride and groom told PEOPLE: "It was touching for both of them."

This is only the fifth image royal watchers have seen of Beatrice and Edoardo's private nuptials. Photographer Benjamin Wheeler and Buckingham Palace previously released four photos from their special day; including one showing them emerging from the church, and another featuring the Queen and Prince Philip.

The ceremony itself was a low-key affair, with just 20 family members and close friends in attendance. The groom's son Wolfie served as best man and page boy, while Beatrice was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew. The couple had initially planned to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 29 May, but instead tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on 17 July, followed by a reception in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

It seems the happy couple have opted for an equally low-key honeymoon. According to the Mail on Sunday, Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted by a tourist as they drove a small car absolutely packed with belongings in the south of France. The report went on to say that Edoardo was behind the wheel, and that the newlyweds were very much like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive. HELLO! has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.