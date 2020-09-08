Princess Beatrice spotted shopping after honeymoon with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The Queen's granddaughter tied the knot with the property developer in July

Princess Beatrice has been spotted shopping in London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the first time since their reported honeymoon breaks in the south of France and Italy.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the Queen's granddaughter, 32, was spotted as she popped into baby shop The Little White Company, while Edoardo waited in the car for his wife.

Beatrice looked chic in a navy blazer and midnight blue pleated midi skirt with trainers as she carried a white carrier bag from the high street brand. In keeping with the UK government guidelines, the royal also wore a face covering to enter the store.

The newlywed isn't the only royal to have shopped at the stylish homewares label. The Duchess of Cambridge has also bought a number of adorable outfits for her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte from the Little White Company.

George and Charlotte wearing outfits from the Little White Company in 2018

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. Beatrice stunned in one of the Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses, which had been modified for the royal bride by Her Majesty's personal dresser Angela Kelly and British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

The Royal Collection Trust announced that the gown will go on public display at Windsor Castle from 24 September to 22 November 2020, along with Beatrice's sparkly Valentino wedding shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet, designed by Patrice Van Helden.

The Queen also loaned her granddaughter Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which she herself had worn on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Beatrice and Edoardo on their wedding day in July

Beatrice has an apartment at St James's Palace in London, which she used to share with Princess Eugenie, until her younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

During lockdown, Beatrice and Edoardo stayed at Edoardo's family home in the Cotswolds. The couple were forced to postpone their original May nuptials, which had been due to take place in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Instead the bride and groom were surrounded by their closest friends and family at the intimate ceremony in Windsor, including Beatrice's parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Edoardo's four-year-old son Christopher (known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, was given the starring role of his father's best man and pageboy on the day.

