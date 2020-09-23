Prince Charles: shocking fact revealed in official court papers The Prince was named in documents submitted by Meghan Markle's lawyers

A surprising revelation about Prince Charles has been revealed in court papers submitted by lawyers acting for his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle.

In a witness statement lodged with the High Court in London as part of Meghan's privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, lawyer Jenny Afia raised a number of anecdotes and claims included in Finding Freedom, which was written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

One statement highlighted as being inaccurate in the paperwork pertains to Prince Harry's father, Charles.

A passage in the biography reads: "Harry took to texting and calling friends (including Skippy, who he was speaking with more regularly at this point) and family with the happy news of Archie's arrival.

Meghan's lawyers have denied Prince Harry sent his father a text after Archie's birth

"He started with the Queen and Prince Philip, who were the first to hear the news about the arrival of their eighth great-grandchild.

"He then sent his father and brother texts alongside a photo of his new son, before notifying other family members - including Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, and her husband, the rugby legend Mike Tindall - through the special cousins-only WhatsApp group that all royals were a part of."

It has been revealed that Prince Charles doesn't own a mobile phone

However, Ms Afia countered those claims. She wrote: "I understand it is widely known that the Prince of Wales does not have a mobile phone."

It is perhaps no surprise that Charles has opted not to own a mobile. John Birdcut, who spent a year with the heir to the throne filming BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, previously revealed that the heir-to-the-throne takes particular umbrage with selfies.

"He gets irritated by people poking their phones at them," he told Vanity Fair. "He wants to meet people, and it irritates him getting camera phones shoved in his face."

Prince Harry has previously admitted he hates selfies

Prince Harry himself has admitted that he too "hates selfies". During a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, he turned down the request of a young fan, explaining: "No, I hate selfies. Seriously, you need to get out of it (the habit), I know you're young, selfies are bad. Just take a normal photograph!"

The Queen has also previously revealed that she finds it "disconcerting" and "strange" when she is faced with a sea of people trying to take selfies with her. The implication was that Her Majesty considers it bad manners for well-wishers to be looking at a screen when she makes public appearances as a guest. She confided in US ambassador Matthew Barzun, who told Tatler: "She was essentially saying: 'I miss eye contact'."

