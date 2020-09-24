Countess of Wessex makes surprise outing to Surrey farm Prince Edward's wife has also volunteered in a charity shop this week

The Countess of Wessex carried out a surprise visit to a Surrey farm on Thursday, as part of her role as patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO).

Wearing a smart-casual ensemble of outerwear, a navy sweater, jeans and tan knee-high boots, Sophie, 55, was pictured talking with the farmer and his family at Coverwood Farm.

HELLO! understands that the Countess was there to hear about the importance of local food production, the challenges faced by farmers as a result of coronavirus and the opportunities facing farmers and food producers to meet the growing interest in supporting and buying locally and sustainably.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor shares details of her A-Levels

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Wessexes help to clean up Southsea beach

At one point, Sophie even stopped to buy a hot drink from the Fillet & Bean, the farm's mobile kitchen, which uses locally sourced produce for its burgers.

The Countess' visit to the farm in Surrey Hills wasn't her only engagement this week.

Sophie visited Coverwood Farm

On Wednesday, Sophie volunteered at the newly opened DEBRA store in Martins Heron, Bracknell, Berkshire to support individuals and families living with the skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), which causes the skin to blister and tear at the slightest touch.

Sophie bought a hot drink and snack at the farm

In tweets shared by Sophie's patronage DEBRA, it was revealed that the royal had donated some of her own items to the store.

Sophie volunteered alongside staff to sort donations, price stock and serve customers.

MORE: Countess Sophie twins with daughter Lady Louise in skinny jeans

Thank you to HRH The Countess of Wessex for generously donating items to help #FightEB.



Read more about HRH The Countess of Wessex’s visit at https://t.co/HOQkBOy0v7 @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/P2rleW35OR — DEBRA UK (@CharityDEBRA) September 24, 2020

Sophie volunteered at a DEBRA charity shop

The Countess of Wessex volunteered in kitchens helping to make meals for NHS staff and helped to pack PPE shipments with St John Ambulance during lockdown.

The hands-on royal also picked up rubbish during a beach clean in Portsmouth with her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, last weekend.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.