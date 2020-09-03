Countess of Wessex makes first public appearance after summer break Prince Edward's wife became patron of Thames Valley Air Ambulance in 2019

The Countess of Wessex stepped out for her first public engagement on Thursday after the royal family's summer break. Sophie visited her patronage Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) at White Waltham Airfield, Maidenhead, to help launch their 21st anniversary celebrations. The Countess' visit came ahead of National Air Ambulance Week from 7 to 13 September.

Dressed in a smart-casual ensemble of a blazer, a printed blouse and jeans, Sophie was given a tour of the TVAA helicopter and was shown some of the advanced medical equipment on-board the aircraft. The Countess met the Air Ambulance crew and spent time talking with former patients, who shared their life-changing experiences of the care they received.

The Countess became patron of TVAA in 2019

It was also a poignant visit for the Countess as she was airlifted to hospital from her Surrey home in Bagshot Park, by TVAA in 2001, when she suffered a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

Sophie became patron of the charity in January 2019 and TVAA said in a statement at the time: "Having personally benefited from its expert crew in 2001, the Countess knows only too well how every day, anyone in the community could be in urgent need of the organisation’s vital emergency service."

Sophie went on to have two children, Lady Louise Windsor, now 16, and James, Viscount Severn, now 12, in 2003 and 2007 respectively.

Sophie met Air Ambulance crew

In April, the Countess held a video call with TVAA's crew to hear how the charity's paramedics and doctors were responding to the coronavirus pandemic during lockdown. Speaking from her kitchen at Bagshot Park, Sophie thanked crew members who had been redeployed to help their NHS colleagues working on the frontline.

Her outing on Thursday comes shortly after the Wessexes spent time with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at their Scottish estate Balmoral in August. Lady Louise also received her GCSE results last month and is expected to begin her A-levels in the coming weeks.

