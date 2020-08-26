The Countess of Wessex admits daughter Lady Louise Windsor 'isn't into social media'

The Countess of Wessex has opened up about her children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, in an interview with Good Housekeeping, admitting that they aren't "into" social media. While many teenagers and pre-teens have online accounts, Sophie admitted: "At the moment, my children aren't into social media."

Prince Edward's wife added: "However, it is here to stay, so it's important for them to understand it and for us to equip them with the tools to navigate it successfully. Again, I think openness is one way families can support their teenagers.

"If children feel they can discuss issues and worries with their parents, without fear of them, or their friends, being judged, this may give opportunity to help them with what can be a complex and very pressured area. It's so important that young people have adults in their lives who support and affirm them. Particularly when the virtual world can be, at times, unkind.

"Young people need to know they can trust someone with a problem, be that a person directly involved in their life or, of course, Childline is always there for them."

Sophie spoke to the magazine in her role as patron of the NSPCC and Childline

The Countess, 55, gave the interview in her role as patron of the NSPCC and Childline; she took over the Queen's NSPCC patronage in 2016. "This was the first patronage that Her Majesty asked me to take on and I accepted the honour immediately," said Sophie.

"The NSPCC is one of the UK's most well-known and respected children's charities and its name has been familiar to me for as long as I can remember. I am proud that I can support the work being done to prevent child abuse and neglect, and support those who do not have adults that protect them."

The Wessexes pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Prince Edward and Sophie spent lockdown in their Surrey home, although the family were spotted visiting the Queen and Prince Philip in Balmoral this month. The royals traditionally go up to Scotland at some point over the summer to visit Her Majesty, and this year the Wessexes were one of her first visitors.

The Earl and Countess married in 1999 and went on to welcome their daughter Louise in November 2003, followed by younger brother James in December 2007.

Read the full interview with HRH The Countess of Wessex in the October issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 26 August. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.

