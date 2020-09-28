Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break silence after reality TV reports The Sussexes have signed a deal with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have broken their silence following reports that they were due to appear in a "fly-on-the-wall" reality TV series as part of their Netflix deal.

A spokesman for Prince Harry and Meghan tells HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows."

A Netflix spokesman told the Press Association: "The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time."

It was confirmed last month that the Sussexes have set up their own production company and have signed a deal with online streaming giant Netflix.

Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

Harry and Meghan have set up their own production company

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings spoke to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin about the deal earlier this month and also appeared to rule out that former actress Meghan will return to the screen, saying: "The real focus for them is on being producers and building that production capacity so that's the key thing.

"They've developed a great eye for a story and we'll be working with them on that basis."

The couple stepped back from royal duties in March and have been living in the US since. Harry and Meghan moved into a permanent family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara with their 16-month-old son Archie in July.

